Gores Holdings IV (OTCMKTS:GHIVU) Trading 8.5% Higher

Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHIVU) shares shot up 8.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.30 and last traded at $13.13. 140,806 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 110,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IV stock. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHIVU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 261,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,000.

Gores Holdings IV, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

