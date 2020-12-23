GravityCoin (GXX) Price Up 206.4% Over Last 7 Days

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $124,995.37 and $1,469.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0252 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded 206.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00136920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00020715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.84 or 0.00681708 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00123279 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00373474 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00064860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00101897 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 4,955,097 coins. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

