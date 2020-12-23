Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $47,000 Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 89.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,882 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Newmark Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,923,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 47,356 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Newmark Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 959,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 68,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Newmark Group by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 692,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Newmark Group by 4,446.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 118,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NMRK. ValuEngine raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Newmark Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.90.

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $13.85. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $435.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.30 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

