Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,461 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,837 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,743,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,083,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 203,694 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,758,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,094,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,918,000 after purchasing an additional 248,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

In other news, Director Ryan Levenson sold 35,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $416,540.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $104,212.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 378,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,498.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,660. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

GLDD opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $814.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.94. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLDD shares. BidaskClub raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.35 target price on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.