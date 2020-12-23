Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T.L) (LON:GR1T) Shares Up 3.2%

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T.L) (LON:GR1T)’s share price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 48 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.63). 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 182,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.50 ($0.61).

The stock has a market capitalization of £146.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 46.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 18.65.

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T.L) Company Profile (LON:GR1T)

Grit is listed on the London Stock Exchange main market (LSE: GR1T), the Johannesburg Stock Exchange main board (JSE: GTR) and the Stock Exchange of Mauritius Ltd official market (SEM: DEL.N0000). Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is a leading pan-African real estate company focused on investing in and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa).

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.