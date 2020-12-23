Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Shares Gap Up to $3.34

Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.34, but opened at $3.78. Gritstone Oncology shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 10,578 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Gritstone Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $142.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 101.31% and a negative net margin of 2,962.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gritstone Oncology, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRTS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 134.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 109,122 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Gritstone Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

