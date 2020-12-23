Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.77 and last traded at $38.42. Approximately 642,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,444,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.44.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GRPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub lowered Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Groupon from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Groupon from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Groupon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.60. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.51.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.82. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Groupon by 232,500.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,326 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Groupon during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Groupon during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Groupon by 83.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,807 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Groupon during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

