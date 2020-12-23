Grupo Aeromexico (OTCMKTS:GRPAF) Shares Down 31.8%

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPAF)’s share price fell 31.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.20. 230,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,308% from the average session volume of 16,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22.

Grupo Aeromexico Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRPAF)

Grupo Aeroméxico, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial aviation services for passengers and cargo in Mexico and internationally. As of October 17, 2018, it operated a fleet of approximately 130 aircraft comprising Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners, and Embraer 170 and 190 aircraft covering approximately 1,000 destinations in 179 countries.

