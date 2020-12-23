Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Televisa, S.A, is the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world, and a major player in the international entertainment business. They have interests in Television production, broadcasting, international distribution of television programming, direct-to-home satellite services, publishing, music recording, radio production and broadcasting, cable television, professional sports and show business promotions, paging services, feature film production and distribution and dubbing. “

TV has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

TV stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TV. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 187,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 157,896 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 315,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 123,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

See Also: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit