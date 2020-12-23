Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Televisa, S.A, is the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world, and a major player in the international entertainment business. They have interests in Television production, broadcasting, international distribution of television programming, direct-to-home satellite services, publishing, music recording, radio production and broadcasting, cable television, professional sports and show business promotions, paging services, feature film production and distribution and dubbing. “

TV has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

TV stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TV. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 187,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 157,896 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 315,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 123,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

