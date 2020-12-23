Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Receives $15.20 Average PT from Analysts

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GES. TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Guess’ in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 231.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 40,133 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 11.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 1.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Guess’ during the second quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Guess’ by 223.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GES stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.19. 22,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,916. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84. Guess’ has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 2.01.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $569.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.58 million. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. Guess”s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Guess’ will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

