Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $66,000 in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 134,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 67.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 290.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 81,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 8,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29. The company has a market cap of $297.44 million, a PE ratio of -94.80 and a beta of 0.66. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $6.35.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Daktronics had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.