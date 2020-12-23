Hartford Multifactor Low Volatility International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LVIN) Trading Down 1.1%

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Hartford Multifactor Low Volatility International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LVIN) shares were down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.61 and last traded at $26.61. Approximately 3 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.91.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.59.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Low Volatility International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Low Volatility International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit