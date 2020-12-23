Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a closed-end management investment company. The company invest in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt and minority equity. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is headquartered in New York, United Sates. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HCAP. ValuEngine upgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

NASDAQ HCAP opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. Harvest Capital Credit has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 27.36 and a current ratio of 27.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.93.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The investment management company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Harvest Capital Credit had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its products include senior secured debt, unitranche term loans, junior secured loans, subordinated debt investments, and minority equity co-investments.

