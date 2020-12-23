HashCoin (HSC) Market Capitalization Achieves $252,207.42

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $252,207.42 and $12,874.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX. During the last week, HashCoin has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00043836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00308468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00017175 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

HashCoin Token Profile

HashCoin (HSC) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

