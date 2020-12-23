Haven Protocol Price Down 18.3% Over Last 7 Days (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $43.17 million and $488,890.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.04 or 0.00013306 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,873.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $576.37 or 0.02519825 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.72 or 0.00440353 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.94 or 0.01202026 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.08 or 0.00647406 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005958 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00022251 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.93 or 0.00240153 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00066688 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,183,386 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

