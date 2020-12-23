Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Haynes International from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Haynes International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Haynes International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haynes International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.67.

NASDAQ HAYN opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 9.20. Haynes International has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $36.15. The firm has a market cap of $305.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.68 and a beta of 1.55.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Haynes International will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently -166.04%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Haynes International by 82.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Haynes International by 241.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Haynes International by 213.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Haynes International during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Haynes International by 15.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

