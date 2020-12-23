Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Haynes International from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Haynes International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Haynes International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haynes International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.67.

NASDAQ HAYN opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 9.20. Haynes International has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $36.15. The firm has a market cap of $305.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.68 and a beta of 1.55.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Haynes International will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently -166.04%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Haynes International by 82.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Haynes International by 241.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Haynes International by 213.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Haynes International during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Haynes International by 15.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit