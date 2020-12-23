HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.98

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.98 and last traded at $55.98, with a volume of 62905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.87.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HDS. ValuEngine upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Northcoast Research upped their target price on HD Supply from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HD Supply from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HD Supply from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.56.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $827.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.34 million. HD Supply had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 36.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 218,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $9,104,148.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in HD Supply by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in HD Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HD Supply by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HD Supply by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Company Profile (NASDAQ:HDS)

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates in two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, water and wastewater treatment products, and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

