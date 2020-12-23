Head-To-Head Comparison: Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) and State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC)

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) and State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Universal Insurance and State Auto Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Insurance 0 1 0 0 2.00 State Auto Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33

Universal Insurance currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.42%. State Auto Financial has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.22%. Given State Auto Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe State Auto Financial is more favorable than Universal Insurance.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Universal Insurance and State Auto Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Insurance $939.35 million 0.48 $46.51 million $1.18 12.28 State Auto Financial $1.41 billion 0.55 $87.40 million $0.63 28.11

State Auto Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Insurance. Universal Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than State Auto Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Insurance and State Auto Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Insurance 0.94% 2.23% 0.65% State Auto Financial -2.67% -0.56% -0.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.4% of Universal Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of State Auto Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Universal Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of State Auto Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Universal Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. State Auto Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Universal Insurance pays out 54.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. State Auto Financial pays out 63.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Universal Insurance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and State Auto Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Universal Insurance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Universal Insurance has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, State Auto Financial has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Universal Insurance beats State Auto Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages. In addition, the company provides policy and claims administration, and reinsurance intermediary services, as well as operates Universal Direct, a direct-to-consumer online platform, which enables homeowners to directly purchase, pay for, and bind homeowners' policies. It offers its products through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products. The commercial insurance segment primarily provides commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, fire and allied, general liability, and workers' compensation insurance covering small-to-medium sized commercial insurance market, as well as farm and ranch insurance. The Investment Operations segment provides investment management services to affiliated insurance companies. The company markets its products primarily through independent agencies, including retail agencies and wholesale brokers. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. State Auto Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.