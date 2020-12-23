Head-To-Head Contrast: Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) & The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN)

The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) and Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.8% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of The Southern Banc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

The Southern Banc has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flagstar Bancorp has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Southern Banc and Flagstar Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Southern Banc 5.44% 2.59% 0.32% Flagstar Bancorp 22.44% 22.68% 1.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for The Southern Banc and Flagstar Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A Flagstar Bancorp 0 0 4 1 3.20

Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus price target of $44.60, indicating a potential upside of 13.46%. Given Flagstar Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Flagstar Bancorp is more favorable than The Southern Banc.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Southern Banc and Flagstar Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Southern Banc $5.77 million 0.92 $310,000.00 N/A N/A Flagstar Bancorp $1.40 billion 1.47 $218.00 million $3.46 11.36

Flagstar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than The Southern Banc.

Summary

Flagstar Bancorp beats The Southern Banc on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Southern Banc

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank Company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. The company's business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing. It also offers commercial accounts, accounts receivable management, factoring services, and online banking and ATM services. The company operates through four full-service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Alabama, Guntersville, and Centre, as well as through one commercial finance office located in Birmingham. The Southern Banc Company, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit. It also provides other financial services, including consumer and corporate card services, customized treasury management solutions, merchant services, and capital markets services, such as loan syndications, and investment and insurance products and services. This segment serves consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers through its branch banking, business and commercial banking, government banking, warehouse lending, and loans held-for-investment (LHFI) portfolio groups. The company's Mortgage Originations segment originates, acquires, and sells one-to-four family residential mortgage loans through mortgage branches, call centers, the Internet, and third party counterparties. Its Mortgage Servicing segment offers services and subservices mortgage loans; and the servicing of residential mortgages for its LHFI portfolio, as well as noninterest-bearing escrow services. As of December 31, 2019, the company provided banking services through 160 full service banking branches; and mortgages through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in 50 states, as well as 88 retail locations in 27 states. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

