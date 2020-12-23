Head to Head Survey: Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) & 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) and 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Precipio alerts:

0.8% of Precipio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of 10x Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Precipio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of 10x Genomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Precipio and 10x Genomics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precipio 0 0 1 0 3.00 10x Genomics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Precipio currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.44%. 10x Genomics has a consensus target price of $163.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.15%. Given 10x Genomics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 10x Genomics is more favorable than Precipio.

Profitability

This table compares Precipio and 10x Genomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precipio -278.58% -84.96% -55.62% 10x Genomics -31.06% -19.18% -13.01%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Precipio and 10x Genomics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precipio $3.13 million 11.28 -$13.24 million N/A N/A 10x Genomics $245.89 million 61.07 -$31.25 million ($0.80) -187.05

Precipio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 10x Genomics.

Summary

10x Genomics beats Precipio on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc. is a cancer diagnostics company, which engages in the development and provision of a platform designed to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis. Its products include MX-ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HRM kits and ICP liquid biopsy testing. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc., a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products. The company's single cell solution runs on its chromium instruments, which include single cell gene expression for measuring gene activity on a cell-by-cell basis; single cell immune profiling for measuring the activity of immune cells and their targets; single cell ATAC for measuring epigenetics, including the physical organization of DNA; single cell CNV for measuring cellular heterogeneity through DNA changes, such as copy number variation; and visium spatial gene expression solution that measures the spatial gene expression patterns across a tissue sample. It serves various academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions. The company was formerly known as 10X Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to 10X Genomics, Inc. in November 2014. 10x Genomics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Precipio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precipio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.