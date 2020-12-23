Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.69% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.
HTA stock opened at $27.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.67 and a beta of 0.56. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.39.
In related news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $903,694.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 11.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,187,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,572 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,331,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,357,000 after buying an additional 1,139,767 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,174,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,664,000 after buying an additional 911,361 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 26.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,115,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,619,000 after buying an additional 655,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,838,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,831,000 after acquiring an additional 620,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.
About Healthcare Trust of America
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.
