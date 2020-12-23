Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

HTA stock opened at $27.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.67 and a beta of 0.56. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.39.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $903,694.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 11.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,187,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,572 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,331,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,357,000 after buying an additional 1,139,767 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,174,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,664,000 after buying an additional 911,361 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 26.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,115,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,619,000 after buying an additional 655,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,838,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,831,000 after acquiring an additional 620,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

