HeartBout (HB) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,405.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last seven days, HeartBout has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. HeartBout has a total market cap of $42,340.78 and approximately $1,405.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeartBout token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HeartBout alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00051184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.20 or 0.00335648 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00031867 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004239 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002170 BTC.

About HeartBout

HB is a token. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.