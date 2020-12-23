Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

HLX traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $4.15. 39,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,959. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.88. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.17 million, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 3.69.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $193.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 558.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.