Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:HEPA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.12, but opened at $2.57. Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 36,871 shares.

Specifically, Director Peter Wijngaard bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert T. Foster bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Insiders have bought a total of 61,500 shares of company stock worth $104,910 over the last quarter.

HEPA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.18).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:HEPA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

