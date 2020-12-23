Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) Shares Up 9.3% on Insider Buying Activity

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:HEPA)’s share price shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.12. 4,630,225 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 318% from the average session volume of 1,107,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Specifically, CEO Robert T. Foster acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Also, Director Peter Wijngaard bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 61,500 shares of company stock worth $104,910 in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on HEPA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.18).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:HEPA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit