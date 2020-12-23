Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) Shares Up 9.3% on Insider Buying Activity

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:HEPA)’s share price shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.12. 4,630,225 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 318% from the average session volume of 1,107,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Specifically, CEO Robert T. Foster acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Also, Director Peter Wijngaard bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 61,500 shares of company stock worth $104,910 in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on HEPA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.18).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:HEPA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

