Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MLHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Herman Miller from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Sidoti upped their price target on Herman Miller from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

Herman Miller stock opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.59. Herman Miller has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $43.83.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.33 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 22.89%. Herman Miller’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 17.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,873,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,452,000 after buying an additional 1,151,196 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 75.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,699,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,127,000 after purchasing an additional 730,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 48.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 757,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,838,000 after purchasing an additional 247,292 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 18.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 403,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 63,768 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

