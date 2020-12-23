Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.17

Shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.17 and traded as high as $13.98. Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) shares last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 37,456 shares changing hands.

HRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins raised shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$513.50 million and a PE ratio of -8.44.

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$137.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$130.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 0.7755333 EPS for the current year.

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:HRX)

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

