Hickok (OTCMKTS:HICKA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.54

Hickok Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HICKA)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.54 and traded as high as $19.00. Hickok shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 14,994 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.29. The firm has a market cap of $48.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Hickok Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HICKA)

Hickok Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial air handling, test and measurement, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. Its Test and Measurement segment primarily offers electronic testing products for the automotive and trucking industries. The segment offers automotive diagnostic products to original equipment manufacturers; and aircraft instruments to manufacturers of commercial, military, and personal airplanes, as well as indicators and gauges to manufacturers and servicers of railroad equipment and locomotives.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Hickok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hickok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.