HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $170.28

Shares of HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $170.28 and traded as low as $165.80. HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at $165.80, with a volume of 2,343,950 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 172.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 170.21. The company has a market cap of £3.25 billion and a PE ratio of 62.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a GBX 2.06 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. HICL Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 296.30%.

HICL Infrastructure Company Limited specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

