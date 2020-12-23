HM Payson & Co. Buys 250 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.06.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $86.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.37. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.90.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.