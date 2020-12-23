HM Payson & Co. Has $270,000 Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Amphenol by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 114,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after buying an additional 18,984 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,413,000. Finally, Codex Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $128.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.71 and its 200 day moving average is $111.27. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $135.68.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.08.

In other news, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $2,359,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $28,359,786.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 460,919 shares of company stock valued at $54,744,348 over the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

