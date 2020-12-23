HM Payson & Co. Has $362,000 Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 5,062.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 214.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $84.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $206.04 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.30 and a 12 month high of $253.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.14 and its 200 day moving average is $204.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of -160.97 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.50, for a total value of $154,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,943. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $161,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,350 shares of company stock valued at $13,593,096. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

