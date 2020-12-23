HM Payson & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 300.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $417.02 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $420.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.92.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

