HM Payson & Co. Raises Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Benchmark raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.39.

BABA opened at $255.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.35. The firm has a market cap of $692.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $13.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

