HM Payson & Co. Sells 1,708 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,751 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 69.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.89.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.12%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.45.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

