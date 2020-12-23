HM Payson & Co. Sells 418 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 59,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Marin raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $71.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.22. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $73.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

