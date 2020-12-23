HM Payson & Co. Trims Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 531,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 39,534 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 12.8% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 465,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after purchasing an additional 52,901 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Corteva by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,077,000 after buying an additional 53,204 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

In other Corteva news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $469,254.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTVA opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $40.23. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.