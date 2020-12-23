HM Payson & Co. Trims Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,176 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,020.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.9% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $76.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPR shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

