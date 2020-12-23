Honest (HNST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $665,192.21

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Honest token can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX. During the last week, Honest has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Honest has a total market capitalization of $665,192.21 and $3,497.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00136920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00020715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.84 or 0.00681708 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00123279 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00373474 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00064860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00101897 BTC.

Honest Token Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 tokens. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

