Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th.

Horizon Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 65.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 106,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,704. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Horizon Bancorp has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $679.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.47 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 5,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $82,897.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.