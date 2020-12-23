Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.65

Shares of Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.65 and traded as high as $2.66. Houston Wire & Cable shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 77,440 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $43.02 million, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Houston Wire & Cable had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Houston Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Houston Wire & Cable at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC)

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. The company offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products.

