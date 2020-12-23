HTMLCOIN (HTML) One Day Volume Hits $11,537.00

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, C-Patex and Bleutrade. In the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $11,537.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,009.12 or 0.99860310 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00007002 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00019500 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.98 or 0.00394839 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.38 or 0.00557192 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00136189 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002335 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Fatbtc, C-Patex, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

