Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.69.

HPP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of HPP stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.85. 9,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,535. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $180,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,933.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $137,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,166,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,806,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,435,000 after acquiring an additional 145,862 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,563,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,584,000 after buying an additional 726,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,188,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,859,000 after buying an additional 813,709 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,945,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,602,000 after buying an additional 715,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

