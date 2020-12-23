Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Research Coverage Started at National Securities

Stock analysts at National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. National Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 68.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HGEN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Humanigen from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of HGEN opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.30. Humanigen has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.20). Sell-side analysts forecast that Humanigen will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

