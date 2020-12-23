Humanscape (HUM) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.28 Million

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $41,882.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including CPDAX, DigiFinex and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Humanscape

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,809,285 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io

Humanscape Token Trading

Humanscape can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Bilaxy and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

