Hurricane Energy plc (HUR.L) (LON:HUR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.15

Hurricane Energy plc (HUR.L) (LON:HUR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.15 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03), with a volume of 83463601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.61 ($0.03).

The stock has a market capitalization of £52.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.50.

In other news, insider Sandy Shaw acquired 164,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £4,934.22 ($6,446.59).

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

