Hurricane Energy plc (HUR.L) (LON:HUR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.15

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Hurricane Energy plc (HUR.L) (LON:HUR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.15 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03), with a volume of 83463601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.61 ($0.03).

The stock has a market capitalization of £52.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.50.

In other news, insider Sandy Shaw acquired 164,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £4,934.22 ($6,446.59).

About Hurricane Energy plc (HUR.L) (LON:HUR)

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Hurricane Energy plc (HUR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurricane Energy plc (HUR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit