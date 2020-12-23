Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

IEP traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.93. 238,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,310. Icahn Enterprises has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $69.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average of $50.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The conglomerate reported ($3.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($2.96). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 19.30% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Icahn Enterprises news, Director Brett Icahn purchased 202,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.32 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,024.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,024.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 90.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icahn Carl C increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 213,591,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,534,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528,504 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 47.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,931,000 after acquiring an additional 91,345 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $3,827,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 1,244.0% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 73,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 67,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

