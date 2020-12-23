IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) shot up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.11 and last traded at $16.92. 728,515 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,029,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMAX. Barrington Research upped their target price on IMAX from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised IMAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. IMAX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.61.

Get IMAX alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $995.93 million, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.82.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.24 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 310.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,684,000 after purchasing an additional 990,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in IMAX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after acquiring an additional 19,690 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,774,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IMAX by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 613,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 256,917 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IMAX by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 519,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 32,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.