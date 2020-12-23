iMetal Resources Inc. (IMR.V) (CVE:IMR) Trading Down 4.5%

iMetal Resources Inc. (IMR.V) (CVE:IMR) fell 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. 296,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 398,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.08 million and a P/E ratio of -3.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.08.

iMetal Resources Inc. (IMR.V) (CVE:IMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

In other iMetal Resources Inc. (IMR.V) news, Senior Officer Johan Grandin sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total transaction of C$33,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 607,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$82,057.46. Also, Director Scott Davis sold 248,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total value of C$31,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 278,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$34,864.50.

iMetal Resources Inc. (IMR.V) Company Profile (CVE:IMR)

iMetal Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of 145 squares kilometers located in Ontario. The company was formerly known as Adroit Resources Inc and changed its name to iMetal Resources Inc in November 2015.

