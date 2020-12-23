Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.01

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.01 and traded as high as $20.78. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $20.78, with a volume of 144,409 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.629 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

About Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

