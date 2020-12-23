Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.01

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.01 and traded as high as $20.78. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $20.78, with a volume of 144,409 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.629 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

About Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit